Naitasiri women ends Suva's unbeaten run

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 21, 2020 5:09 pm
Action from the Suva vs Naitasiri Skipper Cup match in Women's division [Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Naitasiri women’s side has continued their winning run in the Skipper Cup competition.

This is after the side ended Suva’s unbeaten run at the ANZ Stadium this afternoon.

Naitasiri beat Suva 19-12 and they maintain their lead at the top of the standings.

Fijiana 15s captain Sereima Leweniqila led from the front for the Highlanders along with national 7s reps Tokasa Seniyasi and Mereula Toroti.

Meanwhile, in the Under 19 competition, Suva recorded their first win beating Naitasiri 16-11.

