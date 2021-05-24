Naitasiri will be out for revenge: Tuifagalele

Defending Skipper Cup champions, Suva, is ramping up its preparations knowing it will be a tough challenge against Inkk Farebrother trophy holders Naitasiri.

The capital city side lost two successive games and is still after its first win of the season.

Suva defeated Naitasiri when they last played at Naluwai ground in 2018, and manager Nemani Tuifagalele says they hope history will repeat itself.

Tuifagalele says they know they have to be more than ready to face the Highlanders.

“We can’t only prepare ourselves on one particular department we should be coming there 150% to actually tackle them at their home ground so it’s going to be a whole overhaul of our game strategy”

He adds Naitasiri will be gunning for revenge after its 16-13 loss in the 2020 Skipper Cup final.

Naitasiri hosts Suva at 3pm at Naluwai ground on Saturday.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Nadroga hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground and Namosi faces Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou at 3pm on Saturday.

You can watch the Nadi and Nadroga game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.