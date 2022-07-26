Naitasiri want change of fortunes

Naitasiri knows what they need to prepare for their Skipper Cup grand finale against Nadi.

The Highlanders suffered defeat in the 2020 Skipper Cup final losing to Suva and they do not want a repeat.

Head coach, Ilaitia Tuisese says they will need to tick all the boxes before the match.

“For this year, we will make sure that we plug all the gaps and not lose out on anything and prepare well, not only physically, but mentally, and spiritually. So by Saturday, the boys will be good.”

The final kicks off at 3pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

You can catch this match live on the FBC Sports Channel.