Naitasiri Under-19 registers first win

The Naitasiri Under-19 side registered its first win of the Skipper Cup season.

The side outclassed Nadroga 20-5 at Naluwai ground in Naitasiri today.

The hosts were brutal in the first half with some strong carries, tight defence and brilliant offloads that saw two Nadroga players taken out of the field due to injuries.

Nadroga Vs Naitasiri at the Naluwai grounds.

They were dominant in both scrum and lineouts, leaving no opportunity for the visitors.

Naitasiri ran in three unanswered sides to lead 17-nil at the break.

Nadroga came in a different side in the second half, with majority of play concentrated in Naitasiri’s territory.

Applying immense pressure, the side finally managed to break through Naitasiri’s defensive wall to score their first try.

A penalty saw Naitasiri extend its lead, making it hard for Nadroga to catch up.