Naitasiri Under-19 outclass Northland

A great second half performance saw Naitasiri overcome Northland 24-7 in their Skipper Cup Under-19 clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The hillmen scored three tries in the second half after trailing 5-7 at halftime.

Northland struck first in the fifth minute after a few pick and drives 15 meters out from the tryline paid off with a converted try.

Naitasiri had to wait for another 23 minutes before they were able to get their first points via a try which came off the back of some relentless effort close to the opposition tryline.

The try was scored after Northland failed to properly exit from their red zone.

Just three minutes into the second spell, the Highlanders hit the lead for the first time through an unconverted try.

That try lifted the tempo of the Naitasiri side as they crossed over with two successive converted tries for a 24-7 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

In the Marama Championship, Naitasiri beat Lautoka 15-12 and their U-19 side also beat the Sugar City girls 12-0.