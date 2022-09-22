Naitasiri U-19 winning hearts

Naitasiri Secondary School Under-19 has won the hearts of its students and supporters by qualifying for the Vodafone Deans national quarter-finals in its maiden season.

The team took the Southern Zone by storm winning the U-19 title, booking its spot in the nationals and creating history for the school.

Manager Timoci Lagilagi says they have proven some doubters wrong.

Article continues after advertisement

“Maybe because it was out first time, some thought that we would not make it this far. But, the boys have proven themselves, achieving the goals that we had set and at the same time winning the support of students, parents, old scholars and even the Naitasiri Rugby Union.”

Lagilagi says they’re overwhelmed with the amount of support so far and they are calling for the same energy this Saturday in the national quarter-finals.

The team had started with players wearing their rugby league team’s jersey but French based Virimi Vakatawa and the Naitasiri U-19 rugby management offered a hand in providing their own jerseys.

Naitasiri faces Lelean Memorial School at 1.30pm Buckhurst Park in Laucala Bay, Suva.

The U-18 action will be at the HFC Bank Stadium and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.