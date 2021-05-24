Rugby
Naitasiri thumps Rewa
April 23, 2022 4:37 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]
Naitasiri successfully defended the Farebrother trophy after thrashing Rewa 35-15 in Naluwai ground in Naitasiri today.
It was Naitasiri’s winger Kaliova Mocetadra who starred for the host, scoring a double while Jone Naqiri and captain Sireli Kaloucava bagged a try each.
Rewa put on a good fight with Saula Lavetia and Tomasi Mara diving over for a try each to put the visitors back into the game.
But it was a penalty try that gave Naitasiri the win.
In other matches, Nadi defeated Tailevu 29-20 and Suva edged Namosi 20-15.
