Naitasiri thumps Rewa

Naitasiri successfully defended the Farebrother trophy after thrashing Rewa 35-15 in Naluwai ground in Naitasiri today.

It was Naitasiri’s winger Kaliova Mocetadra who starred for the host, scoring a double while Jone Naqiri and captain Sireli Kaloucava bagged a try each.

Rewa put on a good fight with Saula Lavetia and Tomasi Mara diving over for a try each to put the visitors back into the game.

But it was a penalty try that gave Naitasiri the win.

In other matches, Nadi defeated Tailevu 29-20 and Suva edged Namosi 20-15.