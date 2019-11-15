Naitasiri takes a gamble by fielding young players

Fielding, a young team is a gamble that has paid off the Highlanders in the 2020 Skipper Cup campaign.

Despite previous results Naitasiri plan to come out guns blazing in their Skipper Cup semi-final against Nadroga today.

Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese does not want a repeat of the 2019 Skipper Cup semifinals where Nadroga edged Naitasiri 33-31.

The highlanders have beat Nadroga twice already this season and Tuisese’s knows that means nothing in the business end of the competition.

“I told the boys to work on what’s infront of them. Whatever the opportunity comes to play according to our game plan and at the same time to trust their instincts and work on what’s infront of them and what’s suits them best.”

The main match between Naitasiri and Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori will kick-off at 3pm today while Suva plays Namosi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the Nadroga/Naitasiri clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the Suva/Namosi match will air on FBC Sports channel.