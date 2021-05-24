Naitasiri sticking to the basics

Naitasiri head coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese believes sticking to the basics will see them maintain their winning run in the Skipper Cup.

The side successfully defended the Farebrother Trophy in the last three weeks and will head out from Naluwai to its first away game of the season.

Tuisese says they must stay hungry for the win as they’re still in the early stages of the competition.

“There’s a long way to go as we have seven or six more challenges to go. This is the Skipper normal round so there’s a long way to go. We go back to the basics, do them right and keep building on what we have.”

Discipline was a worry for the Highlanders in the first two rounds with a number of yellow cards flashed and a red card copped.

However, this looked to have been addressed as there was no card issued for Naitasiri in the game against Suva last Saturday.

The side meets Tailevu this Saturday at 3pm.

In other matches, Suva hosts Northland at Buckhurst Park, Namosi faces Nadi at Thompson Park in Navua while Rewa takes on Nadroga at Burebasaga ground.