Naitasiri steals Farebrother from Nadi

Naitasiri has dethroned Farebrother champions Nadi 22-15 in a thriller at Prince Charles Park today.

Despite a perfect start to the host through a try by Napolioni Dawai which was converted by Tevita Mociu, Naitasiri hit back with a few tries.

Three back to back tries to Maleli Lesavu, Necani Nawaqadau and Sireli Kaloucava saw the Highlanders rocket past Nadi 15-7.

But with all the conversions also unsuccessful, it was still a close game.

With 10 minutes remaining for the first half, Naitasiri was dealt with a huge blow as lock forward Jale Railala was shown a yellow card.

Despite having an extra man, Nadi couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity and came away with only 3 points.

At halftime, Naitasiri led 15-10.

The second half was quite brutal as both sides were hungry to get the onboard.

It wasn’t until the 51st minute that Nadi fans started to find their voice as hooker Maikeli Sivo crashed over for a try.

Flyhalf Sela Toga couldn’t add the extras as both sides were locked 15 all.

A few minutes later, Naitasiri got ahead again as Tomasi Naiduki crossed over under the sticks.

An easy kick for Kini Douglas and the visitors led 22-15.

The final few minutes of the game was a thriller as Nadi had a number of scoring opportunities but were denied due to handling errors.

Nadi’s playmaker Sela Toga even had a chance to cut the score to a two-point deficit but he knocked the ball on as he was diving in for a try.

The Jetsetters again mounted an attack and camped in Naitasiri’s territory for a good 3 minutes but at the end, they lost the ball forward together with the Farebrother trophy.

Nadi just needed to level the scores to retain the coveted trophy.