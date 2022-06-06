Naitasiri shifts focus to Skipper Cup

Naitasiri against Nadi during the Farebrother clash

Naitasiri rugby will re-group this week and focus their energy on winning the Skipper Cup title.

After successfully defending the Farebrother title for six times, Naitasiri was dethroned last Saturday by Nadi 14-12.

Naitasiri Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese remains confident in their ability to make a comeback.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were hoping to go all the way but we were a bit shirt there but that’s not the end of it. We are disappointed, but we will come back and bounce back next week. We still have the Skipper Cup to play and there is the play offs coming up and we are looking forward to that.”

The Highlanders have not given up hope of reclaiming the Farebrother title, that is if Suva pulls off a miracle and defeats Nadi this weekend.

This means Naitasiri will have another shot at the championship in Round 12.

Round 10 of the competition continues this week, Naitasiri battles Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua, Tailevu meets Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Rewa hosts Northland at Burebasaga grounds, and Nadi faces Suva for the Farebrother challenge at Prince Charles Park.

All matches will kickoff at 3pm.