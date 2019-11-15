Naitasiri Rugby Union says what their player did was uncalled for

The Naitasiri Rugby Union doesn’t condone any form of abuse or violence against match officials and what their Under-19 player did over the weekend was uncalled for.

In a statement, the NRU apologized to the Fiji Rugby Union, FRU Referees Association, particularly Peni Talemaivalagi and his family.

According to the statement signed by NRU Secretary Seremaia Naureure, Naitasiri rugby will now take measures and they are trying to implement them to avoid the unfortunate incident from happening again.

The NRU says they have formed a disciplinary committee to enforce and ensure that the Rules & Regulations of Fiji Rugby union is strictly followed and is adhered to by all concerned stakeholders and also the associated disciplinary consequences if they are not followed.

Naitasiri rugby says with the assistance of their Provincial Council, they will aggressively relay their stand through all 16 district representatives so the players, and also fans are aware of it.

The NRU will also ensure that their message is relayed to all their primary and secondary schools of the importance of individual player discipline and the stand that the union has against violence of any form in rugby.

Naitasiri rugby union will now revamp their individual player and officials profiling systems and they are also seeking the assistance from religious organizations to help individual players and team counselling from grassroots level right up to provincial rugby.

The union will also seek assistance from professionals to improve the players and team’s mental preparations.

The Under-19 match between Naitasiri and Tailevu ended controversially referee Peni Talemaivalagi was punched by Naitasiri lock forward Keresi Maya.

The match commissioner had to call off the match with a minute left to play and the win was awarded to Tailevu as they were leading 15-12 at the time of the incident.

Maya appeared at the Nausori Magistrates Court yesterday and he was granted bail.

He is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The case will now be called on the 18th of next month.