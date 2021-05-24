Naitasiri retains Farebrother

Naitasiri has retained the INKK Fiji Farebrother trophy after defeating Namosi 20-5 at Naluwai ground in Naitasiri today.

The return of Farebrother Challenge to Naluwai after 24 years was a memorable one for the home side.

Backed by hundreds of fans, both teams were determined to put on a good show.

Article continues after advertisement

It was a battle of the forwards, as both teams complimented each other really well in the scrum.

Naitasiri forced their way into the visitors 22 metre in the first few minutes of play, but the Namosi forwards proved too strong laced with the likes of Asaeli Sorovaki, Alivereti Rabukawaqa, Ratu Seru Cakobau, and Eparama Luvata, who held the host from scoring.

A scrum to Naitasiri saw flyhalf Anasa Raqiu’s quick pass to Etonia Rokotuisawa, who nailed a drop goal, putting them into a 3-nil.

Five minutes later Naitasiri was up on the scoreboard again, with a penalty try all thanks to the impressive work from its forwards, with Asiveli Rokoua, Seremaia Naureure, Inoke Ravuiwasa, and Esikia Macu.

Namosi was able to close the gap after constant pressure while Naitasiri failed to maintain discipline resulting in two yellow cards to Ravuiwasa and Filimoni Waqainabete.

Down two men, Naitasiri fought hard to hold off Namosi, but Alipate Waidilo managed to sneak past Naitasiri defenders and put them back into the game just before the breather with the hosts leading 10-5 at halftime.

Naitasiri picked up the tempo in the second spell, while Namosi’s Jona Sawailau was binned due to a dangerous tackle.

Rokotuisawa booted Naitasiri to another three points, giving them a 13-5 lead.

It was not Namosi’s day with Eparama Luvata copping another yellow card, which gave debutant Viliame Kanatabua a chance to further lead with a try and a comfortable 20-5 win.