Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Six new COVID cases, more Fijians vaccinated|13 new COVID cases, more Fijians get booster doses|138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Naitasiri retains Farebrother

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 19, 2022 5:19 pm
Naitasiri has retained the INKK Fiji Farebrother trophy after defeating Namosi 20-5 at Naluwai ground in Naitasiri today.

Naitasiri has retained the INKK Fiji Farebrother trophy after defeating Namosi 20-5 at Naluwai ground in Naitasiri today.

The return of Farebrother Challenge to Naluwai after 24 years was a memorable one for the home side.

Backed by hundreds of fans, both teams were determined to put on a good show.

Article continues after advertisement

It was a battle of the forwards, as both teams complimented each other really well in the scrum.

Naitasiri forced their way into the visitors 22 metre in the first few minutes of play, but the Namosi forwards proved too strong laced with the likes of Asaeli Sorovaki, Alivereti Rabukawaqa, Ratu Seru Cakobau, and Eparama Luvata, who held the host from scoring.

A scrum to Naitasiri saw flyhalf Anasa Raqiu’s quick pass to Etonia Rokotuisawa, who nailed a drop goal, putting them into a 3-nil.

Five minutes later Naitasiri was up on the scoreboard again, with a penalty try all thanks to the impressive work from its forwards, with Asiveli Rokoua, Seremaia Naureure, Inoke Ravuiwasa, and Esikia Macu.

Namosi was able to close the gap after constant pressure while Naitasiri failed to maintain discipline resulting in two yellow cards to Ravuiwasa and Filimoni Waqainabete.

Down two men, Naitasiri fought hard to hold off Namosi, but Alipate Waidilo managed to sneak past Naitasiri defenders and put them back into the game just before the breather with the hosts leading 10-5 at halftime.

Naitasiri picked up the tempo in the second spell, while Namosi’s Jona Sawailau was binned due to a dangerous tackle.

Rokotuisawa booted Naitasiri to another three points, giving them a 13-5 lead.

It was not Namosi’s day with Eparama Luvata copping another yellow card, which gave debutant Viliame Kanatabua a chance to further lead with a try and a comfortable 20-5 win.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.