Naitasiri ready for Yasawa

The Naitasiri rugby side is fortunate to have a few good open-side flankers according to Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese.

One of the outstanding players is former Northland flanker Tomasi Naiduki.

Naiduki didn’t play last week due to injury, however, Tuisese says there are things they just can’t control.

“That’s one thing we have to mitigate every week, people coming in with injuries and drop in form and other matters but we try to see what we can control and the rest we will see how it goes with our management to see who’s good to play this week”.

Naitasiri battles Yasawa at Nadovu Park in Lautoka tomorrow at 3pm.

In other round seven games, Tailevu plays Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Lautoka hosts Nadroga at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Suva meets Namosi at the ANZ Stadium at 2pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Vanua Championship match between Ovalau and Bua that was supposed to be held at Lekutu Secondary School will now be played at Vuya District School tomorrow.

Two Vanua matches took place today where Serua defeated Navosa 44-12 at Thompson Park while Ba thrashed Malolo 53-17.

In the under 19 results, Ba thrashed Malolo 33-0 while Serua beat Navosa 23-20.