Naitasiri plans to train in the highlands

Naitasiri Rugby team hopes to take its team up to the highlands after approval from the Ministry of Health is given.

As defending champions of the Farebrother Trophy before Fiji experienced its second wave, the team believes it has a huge task ahead of the resumption of the Skipper season.

Team manager Maciu Koroiniqaqa says the union has mapped out a plan into its training schedule.

“That is the plan that we’ve already laid down in accordance with the protocols that have been laid down by the ministry and we plan to take all our players up to train up there in the highlands”.

Koroiniqaqa says only fully vaccinated players will be part of their training program.

They also hope to host their competitions in Naitasiri.