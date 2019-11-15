Naitasiri out to create own legacy

Naitasiri will be out to create its own legacy in the 2020 Skipper Cup final.

It has almost been a decade since Naitasiri last won a domestic competition and this is something they hope to achieve come next week.

This was evident in Naitasiri’s victory over Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori yesterday.

Super-sub Etonia Rokotuisawa was the hero for the Highlanders after slotting a penalty in extra time for a 20-17 win.

Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese says he challenged the team and they were able to deliver the much needed results.

“It has been a while for us to play in the finals I was challenging the boys if they can go and give it a good shot in making the finals. I was tell them it has been 10 years since we last took out a local competition. For them they will have to create their own history, their own legacy and to go hard.”

Defending Skipper Cup champions Suva will take on Naitasiri in the final of the Skipper Cup competition on Saturday.

In the Women’s final Naitasiri will meet Lautoka and in the Under 19 Namosi will battle Nadroga in the final.