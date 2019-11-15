Rugby
Naitasiri names strong line-up for Nadroga clash
October 1, 2020 5:37 pm
Naitasiri Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese has named a strong line-up for their Skipper Cup clash against Nadroga on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park, in Nausori.
Naitasiri is currently at the second position on the standings with 32 points while Nadroga is third with 30 points.
Now that there are only four rounds remaining in the competition, all teams will be vying for the top four spots.
The Naitasiri forwards have the likes of Joeli Veitataki, Seremaia Naureure, Samu Tawake, Esikia Macu, Temo Raibevu, Necani Nawaqadau, Tomasi Naiduki and Captain Sireli Kaloucava.
The backline includes Jone Navuso, Kini Douglas, Tomasi Vula, Epeli Ratabacaca, Kaliova Mocetadra, Seveci Nakailagi and Etonia Rokotuisawa.
Naitasiri hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday at 3pm.
In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Nadi meets Lautoka at Prince Charles Park while Namosi will host Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3pm for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy challenge.
You can watch the Naitaisiri/Nadroga clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and Namosi/Yasawa Farebrother challenge on FBC Sports.
The Suva/Tailevu match will kick-off at 6pm tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
Naitasiri line-up
1. Joeli Veitataki
2. Seremaia Naureure
3. Samu Tawake
4. Esikia Macu
5. Temo Raibevu
6. Necani Nawaqadau
7. Tomasi Naiduki
8. Sireli Kaloucava(capt)
9. Jone Navuso
10. Kini Douglas
11. Tomasi Vula
12. Epeli Ratabacaca
13. Kaliova Mocetadra
14. Seveci Nakailagi
15. Etonia Rokotuisawa
Reserves
16. Jone Vatukela
17. Josua Qaduadua
18. Imanuel Naciva
19. Vatiliai Matakaca
20. Anasa Qaranivalu
21. Rt Joe Tagivetaua Mokili
22. Mesulame Lesavua
23. Vuate Karawalevu..