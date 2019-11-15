Naitasiri names strong line-up for Nadroga clash

Naitasiri Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese has named a strong line-up for their Skipper Cup clash against Nadroga on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park, in Nausori.

Naitasiri is currently at the second position on the standings with 32 points while Nadroga is third with 30 points.

Now that there are only four rounds remaining in the competition, all teams will be vying for the top four spots.

The Naitasiri forwards have the likes of Joeli Veitataki, Seremaia Naureure, Samu Tawake, Esikia Macu, Temo Raibevu, Necani Nawaqadau, Tomasi Naiduki and Captain Sireli Kaloucava.

The backline includes Jone Navuso, Kini Douglas, Tomasi Vula, Epeli Ratabacaca, Kaliova Mocetadra, Seveci Nakailagi and Etonia Rokotuisawa.

Naitasiri hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday at 3pm.

In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Nadi meets Lautoka at Prince Charles Park while Namosi will host Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3pm for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy challenge.

You can watch the Naitaisiri/Nadroga clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and Namosi/Yasawa Farebrother challenge on FBC Sports.

The Suva/Tailevu match will kick-off at 6pm tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Naitasiri line-up

1. Joeli Veitataki

2. Seremaia Naureure

3. Samu Tawake

4. Esikia Macu

5. Temo Raibevu

6. Necani Nawaqadau

7. Tomasi Naiduki

8. Sireli Kaloucava(capt)

9. Jone Navuso

10. Kini Douglas

11. Tomasi Vula

12. Epeli Ratabacaca

13. Kaliova Mocetadra

14. Seveci Nakailagi

15. Etonia Rokotuisawa

Reserves

16. Jone Vatukela

17. Josua Qaduadua

18. Imanuel Naciva

19. Vatiliai Matakaca

20. Anasa Qaranivalu

21. Rt Joe Tagivetaua Mokili

22. Mesulame Lesavua

23. Vuate Karawalevu..