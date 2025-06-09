Naitasiri names 40-Man squad for Drua Development clash

[File Photo]

Naitasiri Rugby has named a strong 40-man squad as preparations begin for their warm-up clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Development side.

The squad was selected following two competitive rounds of the Rugby 10s competition, with selectors rewarding consistent performers across all positions.

In the front row, the props include John Muller, Asivorosi Tola, Seru Rara, Emani Daveta, Uraia Naibuka, Waisale Yaca and Ratu Tevita Ronaivalu, while the hookers are Emosi Josua, Asiveli Rokoua, Maciu Nasila, Jim Tavisa and Tevita Tawake.

The locking department features Michael Ferei, Joela Naituku, Ratu Waisea Roragaca, Willie Baravi and Iliesa Ravusese, providing size and strength in the second row.

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In the loose forwards, Sevania Roko, Joeli C, Peceli Rokotuivatu, Josateki Koroi, John Paul, Saimoni Wakanivesi and Anare Seru have been named.

The halfback role will be covered by Napo Batimala, Nasoni Tuluvu, Jemesa Kaiwaidau and Suliasi Tabuakarawa, while the first five-eighth options are Etonia Rokotuisawa and Eroni Lutunaravu.

In the midfield, the inside centres are Vatiliaii Vosawale, Ulaisi Radio, Josua Yavala, Maika Saqanamualevu and Gabriel Matakarawa, while the centres include Sakaria Seqonakalou, Mosese Taramecegu, Epeli Radovu and Senivalati Vunibola.

At the back, Akuila Tuinasau and Alipate Stanley have been named as the fullback options.

The squad reflects a balanced mix of experience and emerging talent, as Naitasiri looks to build combinations and test its depth against the Drua Development side.

The match is expected to be a strong test for the highlanders as they continue their build-up towards the upcoming season.

The Drua will host the Waratahs in Suva in round 14 – the 16th of May for their final home game at 4.30pm.

Drua Development will meet Naitasiri Rugby before this match as a curtain raiser.

You can watch the main game LIVE on FBC Sports.

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