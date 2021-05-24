Naitasiri maintains round one line-up

The Naitasiri rugby side has maintained its line-up from last week heading into the next INKK Fiji Farebrother Challenge against Nadroga tomorrow.

After an impressive 20-5 win over Namosi, Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese while maintaining its core squad has made a few positional changes.

Josua Yavala gets his first start of the season, Kaliova Mocetadra moves to the left-wing while Viliame Kanatabua moves to the right-wing.

Article continues after advertisement

Kini Douglas has been shifted to fullback while Vetaia Tiko makes his return to the Naitasiri side off the bench.

Naitasiri will host Nadroga at 3pm at Naluwai ground in Naitasiri tomorrow.

Team list:

1) Asiveli Rokoua

2) Seremaia Naureure

3) Inoke Ravuiwasa

4) Marika Nadau

5) Esikia Macu

6) Jone Navori

7) Tomasi Naiduki

8) Sikeli Kaloucava

9) Josua Yavala

10) Kini Douglas

11) Kaliova Mocetadra

12) Filimoni Waqainabete

13) Uraia Torau

14) Viliame Kanatabua

15) Kini Douglas

Reserves

16) Jone Vatukela

17) Joeli Veitayaki

18) Apakuki Naivanawalu

19) Vilikesa Ravutu

20) Vetaia Tiko

21) Nemani Cavuilati

22) Etonia Rokotuisawa

23) Vatiliai Vosawale