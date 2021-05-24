Rugby
Naitasiri maintains round one line-up
March 25, 2022 1:15 pm
The Naitasiri rugby side has maintained its line-up from last week heading into the next INKK Fiji Farebrother Challenge against Nadroga tomorrow.
After an impressive 20-5 win over Namosi, Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese while maintaining its core squad has made a few positional changes.
Josua Yavala gets his first start of the season, Kaliova Mocetadra moves to the left-wing while Viliame Kanatabua moves to the right-wing.
Kini Douglas has been shifted to fullback while Vetaia Tiko makes his return to the Naitasiri side off the bench.
Naitasiri will host Nadroga at 3pm at Naluwai ground in Naitasiri tomorrow.
Team list:
1) Asiveli Rokoua
2) Seremaia Naureure
3) Inoke Ravuiwasa
4) Marika Nadau
5) Esikia Macu
6) Jone Navori
7) Tomasi Naiduki
8) Sikeli Kaloucava
9) Josua Yavala
10) Kini Douglas
11) Kaliova Mocetadra
12) Filimoni Waqainabete
13) Uraia Torau
14) Viliame Kanatabua
15) Kini Douglas
Reserves
16) Jone Vatukela
17) Joeli Veitayaki
18) Apakuki Naivanawalu
19) Vilikesa Ravutu
20) Vetaia Tiko
21) Nemani Cavuilati
22) Etonia Rokotuisawa
23) Vatiliai Vosawale