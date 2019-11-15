Naitasiri looks for another venue to host Suva

The Fiji Rugby Union is looking for alternative venue to cater for the Suva and Naitasiri Skipper Cup match tomorrow.

The match was scheduled to be played at Ratu Cakobau Park but the Nausori Town Council has decided not to host the game at the venue.

This as the state of the ground is not conducive to accommodate the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Cakobau Park today hosted three Vanua Championship semifinal games including the under 19, women’s and main match between Northland and Ba.

FRU chief executive John O’Connor confirmed the host union Naitasiri is looking for another possible venue.

O’Connor adds if the host team cannot find a suitable venue than the visiting side can provide a venue for the match to be held.

All other Skipper Cup matches including the Nadi vs Nadroga, Lautoka vs Namosi and Tailevu vs Yasawa will proceed as scheduled.