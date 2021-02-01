Naitasiri humbles Northland in Korovou

A 14-men Naitasiri side thumped Northland 33-10 at its own backyard in Korovou, Tailevu today.

Naitasiri proved to be the better team on the day against a new-look Northland side during their Skipper Cup round one clash.

The Highlanders were reduced to 14 men in the 26th minute of the first half after star flyhalf Etonia Rokotuisawa copped a red card for a dangerous tackle.

Three converted tries in the first half to Viliame Matai, Sireli Kaloucava and Maciu Vakacabeqoli saw Naitasiri leading 21-nil.

Kini Douglas added another two penalties early in the second half to extend Naitasiri’s lead to 27-0.

Douglas stepped up after Rokotuisawa was sent off as he dictated play with his territorial and tactical kicking.

The young Northland side with some 20-year-olds like last year’s Ratu Kadavulevu School Headboy Mosese Qionimacawa and Jovilisi Taraka just couldn’t quite find their way over the Naitasiri tryline until the 67th minute when impressive replacement flanker Sakiusa Baseisei dotted down for the hosts.

Former Fiji 7s rep Manu Laqai was shown a red card in the 70th minute for an infringement which warranted his second yellow card in the match.

Naitasiri sealed the win with its fourth try with Douglas crashing through like a forward before Northland grabbed another try to inside centre Josefa Rokovatu.