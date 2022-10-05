Naitasiri girls ready for final showdown

All the sacrifices made throughout the inaugural Weetbix Raluve season will pay off on Saturday as the Naitasiri Secondary School under-16 girl’s side prepares for the final showdown.

The side will face Sigatoka Methodist School and has trained this week according to what they hope to expect on game day.

Manager Silipa Takayawa says the weather will be a main challenge for the girls as the western heat is different.

Takayawa says they are training in phases to prepare them for the weather conditions at Churchill Park on Saturday.

“It’s in the spirit of how they prepare since this is the first year for the girls to have the opportunity to do so in Womens rugby.”

Takayawa adds the team has come a long way and a win is a must for them to finish the season well.

Naitasiri Secondary School will face Sigatoka Methodist School in the under-16 Raluve final at 10.45am.

At 4.05pm, Jasper Williams High School will face Natabua High School in the under-18 grade at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch both matches on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.