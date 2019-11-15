Naitasiri work on getting the right combination

Getting a good combination in this week’s match against Tailevu is critical for Naitasiri in round six of the Skipper Cup.

After suffering their second loss in the competition against Suva last week, the Highlanders will be out to reclaim their spot as one of the top contenders this season.

Veteran players like Kini Douglas, Sireli Kaloucava and Joeli Veitayaki have guided the young Naitasiri side throughout the last five rounds.

Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese says they are still finding their way around in terms of selecting the best squad.

“We have players who came through our system, the Latui, the Drua and even the Flying Fijians for us we look at our backline. We are still trying to find our feet their and trying to get our combination fixed. Hopefully we can put in players that can take us forward from now.”

Tailevu hosts Naitasiri at 3pm on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park.

In other matches, Nadi face Namosi at Prince Charles Park, Lautoka meets Suva at Churchill Park and Nadroga battles Yasawa at Lawaqa Park on Saturday.