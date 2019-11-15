Naitasiri ends Skipper Cup playoffs with a win

Naitaisiri has ended their Skipper Cup playoffs with a 28-21 win over Yasawa today.

Yasawa foot tooth and nail in their last Skipper Cup clash but Naitasiri proved too good at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Yawasa’s clinical style of play gave them an early advantage after they were awarded early penalty minutes into the first spell after Naitasiri was penalised for a dangerous tackle.

Article continues after advertisement

Yasawa’s flyhalf Joseva Veitaukula successfully converted the try a few metre from the 22-metre line.

Yasawa continued their dominance with Veitaukula converting another penalty in 7th minutes to further lead by 6-nil against the favorite Naitasiri.

The Highlanders were determined to put points on the board after their 24-19 loss over Tailevu.

Known for its strong forwards, Naitasiri took advantage of the scrum and pushed through the determined Yasawa defense to be awarded a penalty try in the 28th minute.

This was short-lived as Yasawa ran riot on the Naitaisiri territory to give loose-head Samisoni Bairevurevu a chance at try at the whistle and give them an 11-7 lead at halftime.

Naitasiri came firing in the second half with captain Sireli Kaloucava scoring a try 8 minutes into the game to give them a 14-11 lead for the first time.

Down to 13-men Naitasiri with Josua Qaduadua and Necani Nawaqadau both copping a yellow card each in the second-half, the host fought hard to hold Yasawa in their own tryline.

Yasawa also suffered a blow with Esava Balenatabua and Samuela Ratumaiyale both copping a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

With both teams left playing with 13-men on the field, the better of the two would surely stand out.

Yasawa was awarded a penalty which Veitaukula converted to tie the score at 14-all.

Yasawa did not stop there as they were determined to end their Skipper campaign on a high note.

Yasawa pulled everything out of the bag as Rara Naitau barged through the Naitasiri defence to score a try that was converted by Veitaukula.

Naitasiri made a few changes in the last few minutes with Fiji Sevens training squad member Anasa Qaranivalu and Naitaisiri flyhalf Kini Doughlas combination helped Viliame Matai a chance at a try.

Doughlas’s conversion tied the score at 21-all.

Naitasiri was then awarded a penalty try in the last minute of play which gave them the victory.