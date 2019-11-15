Naitasiri edges Namosi in Skipper Cup competition

The Naitasiri rugby side defeated Namosi 25-15 in their Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park this afternoon.

The Highlanders had a solid start with their forward pack dominating the scrums creating opportunities that were converted into points.

Captain Sireli Kaloucava opened the account for the hosts scoring a try, 10 minutes into the first half to put them on a 5-nil lead.

12 minutes later, Tira Walagi equalized for the Farebrother title holders to lock the scores at 5-all.

Naitasiri fought back hard to be rewarded with a try to Tomasi Vula in the 31st minute after being set up beautifully by halfback Kini Douglas.

The hosts found themselves on the board again five minutes later with a try to Jone Raibevu to extend their lead to 15-5 into halftime.

The Highlanders piled up another five-pointer quickly into the second half after an intercept by the impressive Seveci Nakailagi taking their lead to 22-5.

But the game was far from over with Namosi answering back with a try each to Saliusa Nadruku and Walagi to narrow the scoreline to 25-15.

But a stubborn Naitasiri defense denied the visitors chances to score and enough to secure the win.