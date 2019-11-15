Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Naitasiri edges Namosi in Skipper Cup competition

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 26, 2020 4:45 pm
The Naitasiri rugby side defeated Namosi 25-15 in their Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park this afternoon.

The Naitasiri rugby side defeated Namosi 25-15 in their Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park this afternoon.

The Highlanders had a solid start with their forward pack dominating the scrums creating opportunities that were converted into points.

Captain Sireli Kaloucava opened the account for the hosts scoring a try, 10 minutes into the first half to put them on a 5-nil lead.

Article continues after advertisement

12 minutes later, Tira Walagi equalized for the Farebrother title holders to lock the scores at 5-all.

Naitasiri fought back hard to be rewarded with a try to Tomasi Vula in the 31st minute after being set up beautifully by halfback Kini Douglas.

The hosts found themselves on the board again five minutes later with a try to Jone Raibevu to extend their lead to 15-5 into halftime.

The Highlanders piled up another five-pointer quickly into the second half after an intercept by the impressive Seveci Nakailagi taking their lead to 22-5.

But the game was far from over with Namosi answering back with a try each to Saliusa Nadruku and Walagi to narrow the scoreline to 25-15.

But a stubborn Naitasiri defense denied the visitors chances to score and enough to secure the win.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.