Naitasiri defends Farebrother title

Naitasiri will keep the Inkk Farebrother Trophy after taking down a strong Suva outfit 26-10 at Naluwai in Naitasiri.

Naitasiri was too strong for the visitors maintaining a 13-0 lead at halftime.

Naitasiri was awarded a penalty in the 10th minute after an infringement from Suva in its territory.

Etonia Rokotuisawa did not make a mistake with the kick rushing the hosts’ points to a 3-nil lead on the scoreboard.

Suva was under immense pressure but took the ball up into Naitasiri’s territory before the hosts took a hold of the ball.

Kaliova Mocetadra took advantage and swiftly ran past the Suva defense to score the first try of the match with a successful conversion from Etonia Rokotuisawa.

Naitasiri was awarded another penalty in the 27th minute after Suva made a mess another mess at the scrum.

The kick went in by Rokotuisawa as Naitasiri led 13-0 at halftime.

Suva came out strong at the start of the second half as Keponi Paul dotted the first try for Suva at the corner.

An unsuccessful conversion by Enele Malele left the scores at 13-5 in the fourth minute.

Suva went for its second in the 13th minute with a range of passes towards Inia Tawalo to stamp a try at the corner.

Malele kicked out and missed the conversion as Suva trailed 10-13 behind the hosts.

Naitasiri ramped up performance not letting Suva get the best from the match.

The hosts attacking line were too strong for the Suva defense to maintain as Naitasiri was awarded another penalty after an offside offense from Suva.

Rokotuisawa made the kick count adding another three points to Naitasiris scoreboard.

Suva made a mistake in its own territory with yet another offside offense in the 24th minute of the second spell.

Rokotuisawa again kicked and made no mistake pushing Naitasiri 19-10 ahead of the capital city side.

With only four minutes for the final whistle, Misi Uluimoala dotted another try for the Farebrother holders surprising Suvas defense.

Rokotuisawa again converted the try and Naitasiri stayed 26-10 away from Suva as the full time whistle went.

In another match, Nadi has beaten Nadroga 16-15 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Tailevu defeated Rewa 25-18 at Burebasaga grounds and Namosi edged Northland 22-14 at Gatward Park in Korovou.