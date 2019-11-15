Naitasiri defeats Nadroga in Skipper Cup Women competition

Naitasiri continues their dominance in the Skipper Cup competition making it four wins from four games so far.

The side defeated archrivals Nadroga 41-19 at Lawaqa Park today.

The hosts had an early start with a well-orchestrated try to fly half Ivamere Navura in the 13th minute of play.

But Naitasiri answered back 14 minutes later with a try to Matelita Tuilevuka bringing the scoreline to 5-all.

Four minutes later, the visitors found themselves on the scoreboard again with a try to winger Vika Naibena putting Naitasiri on a 10-5 lead at halftime.

The Highlanders continued to put points on the board immediately in the second half with a try to Matelita Tuilevuka, Lavenia Tinai, Tokasa Seniyasi and a double to Vika Naibena.

Nadroga managed to score a try through Lavenia Navori and was also awarded a penalty try but this was not enough as the visitors led 41-19.