Rugby
Naitasiri defeats Nadroga in Skipper Cup Women competition
August 15, 2020 12:55 pm
Naitasiri continues their dominance in the Skipper Cup competition making it four wins from four games so far.
The side defeated archrivals Nadroga 41-19 at Lawaqa Park today.
The hosts had an early start with a well-orchestrated try to fly half Ivamere Navura in the 13th minute of play.
But Naitasiri answered back 14 minutes later with a try to Matelita Tuilevuka bringing the scoreline to 5-all.
Four minutes later, the visitors found themselves on the scoreboard again with a try to winger Vika Naibena putting Naitasiri on a 10-5 lead at halftime.
The Highlanders continued to put points on the board immediately in the second half with a try to Matelita Tuilevuka, Lavenia Tinai, Tokasa Seniyasi and a double to Vika Naibena.
Nadroga managed to score a try through Lavenia Navori and was also awarded a penalty try but this was not enough as the visitors led 41-19.