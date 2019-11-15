Naitasiri brings in Fijiana 7s players

Work has not stopped for the Naitasiri Women’s Rugby team as they prepare for the Skipper Cup clash against Lautoka next week.

Despite being away from training for more than four months, the side seem to be gelling together well yesterday as they hit the field following the lifting of restrictions.

Laced with Fijiana 7s reps like Tokasa Seniyasi, Ana Maria Roqica, Lavenia Tinai and Rusila Nagsau, the Highlanders are out for top spot in this year’s Skipper Cup.

Naitasiri Women’s team assistant manager Eliki Vusoni says majority of the players were part of the squad last year.

“They have been together last year so they know each other and they know how to play against each other. So while they are training it has been very good, the way they prepare themselves especially their body language.”

The Fiji Rugby Union views the Skipper Cup competition as a build up to the Rugby World Cup next year.

Naitasiri play Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park on the 25th July.