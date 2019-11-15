Naitasiri beats Yasawa in Skipper Cup

The Blue Gas Yasawa rugby side is yet to register their first win in the Skipper Cup competition.

This follows the Marlins 17-26 loss to Naitasiri at Nadovu Park today.

Yasawa had come close in the first seven rounds and in a few games they were just quite unfortunate not to come away with a win.

Naitasiri, on the other hand, recorded another win after beating Tailevu 16-6 last week.