Naitasiri beats Nadroga in Skipper Cup

Naitasiri has defeated Nadroga 13-6 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori in their Skipper Cup round 11 clash.

The Highlanders beat the Stallions under heavy conditions this afternoon.

Naitaisiri scored the only two tries of the match.

Article continues after advertisement

They struck first in the 23rd minute through Temo Raibevu while replacement fullback Vuate Karawalevu scored their second and final try in the 72nd minute and

Etonia Rokotuisawa added a three pointer via a penalty.

The Nadroga side managed to get points after halfback Joseva Kuricuva and fullback Apisalome Waqatabu successfully slotted a penalty each.

Earlier in the day, the Women’s and Under 19 Skipper Cup games between Naitasiri and Nadroga were cancelled.

The decision was made due to the heavy downpour being experienced around the country.

Nadroga will host Nadi next week and Naitasiri will take on Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park.