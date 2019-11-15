Naitasiri claims second win

Naitasiri have made it two from two after defeating Nadi 23-8 in a physical Skipper Cup encounter at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

It was the visitors that got on the scoreboard first scoring a try through Navitalai Tuilawa in the 9th minute.

Nadi led 5-nil in the majority of the first half before Naitasiri’s Seveci Nakailagi scored the equalizer right on the halftime mark.

Both teams were locked 5-all at halftime.

The hosts found their rhythm in the second half after Nadi was penalized with an overside call seeing Naitasiri’s Tuidraki Samusamuvodre slot over a successful three-pointer between the sticks taking the scoreboard to 8-5.

A try each to Solo Navuso in the 52nd minute and Tomasi Naiduki just four minutes later further extended the Highlanders lead to 20-5

Samusamuvodre further extended their lead with another successful penalty taking the scoreboard to 23-5.

Nadi managed to extend their points to 8 minutes before full time through a successful penalty bringing the final scoreboard to 23-8.