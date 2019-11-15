Naitasiri beats Lautoka in Skipper Cup

Naitasiri defeated Lautoka 29-11 in their Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The hosts drew first blood through Necani Nawaqadau scoring a try 15 minutes into the match.

The try was successfully converted by Tuidraki Samudamuvodre putting Naitasiri on a 7 point lead.

Lautoka narrowed the scoreline 3-7 minutes later with a successful penalty by Waisea Luveniyali.

But Naitasiri’s number eight and captain Sireli Kaloucava brought the crowd to their feet after scoring the team’s second try bringing the scoreboard to 12-3.

Indiscipline by the hosts saw Lautoka’s Luveniyali chipped over another successful three points to narrow the scoreline 12-6

A few minutes before the halftime the hosts extended their lead 15-6 through the boots of Samusamuvodre.

Naitasiri started strongly again in the second half seeing a try each to Kini Dougals and winger Tomasi Vula further extending their lead to 29-6.

The Maroons answered back with a try to Ilaisa Leca but it was too late to stop the hosts from coming away with the win.