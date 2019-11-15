Naitasiri beats Lautoka at Churchill Park

Three unanswered tries to Naitasiri in the second half cemented a 25-18 win over Lautoka at Churchill Park today in their Skipper Cup match.

Naitasiri applied the pressure from the kickoff as they camped in Lautoka’s half for at least 10 minutes.

But the visitors managed to get only three points as the Maroons defense held.

Lautoka finally leveled the scores in the 30th minute as fly-half Jeremiah Tavai landed a penalty.

A few minutes later Naitasiri were awarded a penalty and fullback Etoni Rokotuisawa made no mistakes as they took the lead again.

The Highlanders were later reduced to 14 men when lock Temo Raibevu was given a yellow card for a late charge.

This gave the home team the advantage and lock Taione Ratu muscled his way over for the first try of the match in the 37th minute.

Jeremiah Tavai added the extra points as the Maroons took at 10-6 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Naitasiri started off strongly and got their first try to number eight Sireli Kaloucava after a well-worked line out drive.

The conversion was successful as the visitors took an 11-10 lead.

However, Lautoka continued to pressure Naitasiri and were awarded two penalties in a space of three minutes to take a 16-11 lead.

Naitasiri continued to work hard and were awarded a penalty try a few minutes later after an infringement by Lautoka during a five-meter scrum.

In the 70th minute, Naitasiri again crashed over for a try with the conversion also successful to increase their lead 25-18 and also hold on for the win.