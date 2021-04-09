Naitasiri awaits decision on Rokotuisawa

Naitasiri is expected to miss the services of star flyhalf Etonia Rokotuisawa in the Farebrother challenge against Nadi on Saturday.

Rokotuisawa copped a red card in the first half against Northland last week for a dangerous tackle.

The Highlanders are awaiting the disciplinary committee’s decision, however, Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese is adamant there are players in the team that can step up.

Article continues after advertisement

“The boys are more capable, there are a lot of boys coming through the system and I know they can fill in and put their hands up, they’ve come through the off season we got a good depth squad with us”

Tuisese says the Naitasiri squadron will ensure all areas are covered as they have a few more days to prepare.

Naitasiri is currently at the top of the Skipper points table and they will challenge Nadi on Saturday at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

In other matches on Saturday at 3pm, Northland faces Tailevu, Nadroga meets Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua and Suva battles Rewa at Burebasaga ground.