Naitasiri at the top after two rounds

Naitasiri is leading the Skipper Cup points standing after two rounds.

The Highlanders have nine points followed by Namosi in second place with eight.

Nadroga, Suva and Tailevu all have five points but the Stallions are third due to better points differential.

Nadi is sixth on the table followed by Yasawa then Lautoka.

Namosi and Naitasiri are the only unbeaten teams in the competition while Yasawa and Lautoka have yet to register a win.

Looking at other results yesterday, Namosi wrestled the Farebrother Sullivan trophy away from Nadroga after a 15-8 win, Tailevu defeated Lautoka 26-17 and Naitasiri beat Nadi 23-8.

In round three next week, Namosi will host Naitasiri for the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge, Tailevu plays Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Yasawa meets Lautoka at Churchill Park and Nadi play Suva at Prince Charles Park.