Rugby

Naitasiri and Nadi unbeaten in Skipper Cup

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 30, 2022 11:28 am

There’re two unbeaten teams after the first two rounds of Skipper Cup.

Nadi and Naitasiri haven’t lost any game so far and they’re at the top of the competition standings with nine points each.

However, Naitasiri is leading the table at the moment with better points difference.

Only defending champions Suva and Rewa have failed to register a win this season.

Suva sits at the bottom of the table with one point.

Round three continues this week with Nadi battling Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadi and Nadroga game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Naitasiri hosts Suva at Naluwai ground, Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground and Namosi faces Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou at 3pm on Saturday.

 

