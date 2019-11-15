Naitasiri aims for Skipper Cup Women’s championship

The Naitasiri Women’s Rugby side will be out to stamp their mark in this year’s Skipper Cup competition.

The side wants to improve from last year’s performance after bowing out in the semi-final against Nadroga 39-14.

Assistant Manager Eliki Vusoni says this year Naitasiri has set their sight on reaching the final and winning the competition.

“Last year we did not accept where we ended up against Nadroga. So we will try this year to make everything better so that the team can reach our goal this year. We want to be at the top to reach the final.”

Despite being away from training for more than four months, the side has roped in Fijiana 7s reps like Tokasa Seniyasi, Ana Maria Roqica, Lavenia Tinai and Rusila Nagsau, the Highlanders in their bid to win the top prize in the Skipper Cup.