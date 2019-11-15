Naitaisiri slowly reaping the reward

Investing its strong forward pack is slowly paying off for the Naitasiri side.

This was proven true after the win over Suva last Saturday in the Skipper Cup competition.

Head coach Ilaitia Tuisese says it took some time for the Highlanders but they are reaping the benefits.

“It is one of our strengths our forwards, our set-piece and our scrums. When you watch all the games it is there for you to see. We invest in them and it is bearing fruit now.”

Tailevu is next for Naitasiri this Saturday and Tuisese says getting the maximum three points is crucial for them to come out on top.

In other Skipper Cup clashes, Nadi will challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan trophy, Suva meets Lautoka and Yasawa faces Nadroga.