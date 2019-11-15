Naisarani's super time try gives Rebels a win over Force

Fiji born Isi Naisarani scored a try in super time to give the Rebels a 25-20 win against the Force in round five of the Super Rugby AU.

Both teams were locked at 20-all when the match was forced into super time.

Flying Fijians halfback Frank Lomani was also in devastating form and helped his Rebels side beat the Force.

🚨TEAM ANNOUCEMENT Naisarani is Back and Pincus is set to debut on the swing-and-ding 😯 Here’s your Vodafone Super Rugby AU RD 5 team to face the Force tomorrow night! #SuperRugbyAU pic.twitter.com/GMCLEnfAnX — Melbourne Rebels (@MelbourneRebels) July 29, 2020

