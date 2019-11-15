Naisarani, Valetini and Nawaqanitawase in Rugby AU side

Three players with links to Fiji have been named in a Rugby AU side to take on Argentina tomorrow afternoon in Sydney.

The three players are Rob Valetini, Isi Naisarani and Waratahs winger Mark Nawaqanitawase.

Dropped Wallabies Irae Simone and Fraser McReight are also in the side.

Simone and McReight aren’t the only two that will want to show what they’re made of, with fellow Test players Harry Johnson-Holmes, Valetini, Naisarani and Joe Powell also trying to impress Dave Rennie for a spot in the Wallabies team.

Argentinian coach Mario Ledesma has yet to announce his side.

The warm-up fixture, which follows their 19-15 victory over another Rugby AU side last week is Argentina’s last match ahead of their Tri-Nations opener against the All Blacks next Saturday in Sydney.

RUGBY AU (1-15): Harry Johnson-Holmes, Connal McInerney, Vaauli Faamausili, Trevor Hosea, Caderyn Neville, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Isi Naisarani, Joe Powell (c), Will Harrison, Triston Reilly, Irae Simone, Len Ikitau, Mark Nawaqanitawase, James Ramm

RESERVES: David Porecki, George Francis, Darcy Breen, Max Douglas, Josh Kemeny, Henry Robertson, Tane Edmed, Lachie Anderson, Harry Wilson, Kristian Jensen, Philip Potgieter, Charlie Gamble

[Source: rugby.com.au]