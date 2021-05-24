Rugby
Naisarani starts for Wallabies
July 15, 2021 6:03 pm
Isi Naisarani. [Sydney Morning Herald]
Three Fijians have been named in the Wallabies starting lineup for Saturday’s decider against France at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
Isi Naisarani, Marika Koroibete and Filipo Daugunu are in the run-on side while Rob Valetini will come off the bench.
Naisarani starts at number eight for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final.
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has made eight changes to the starting fifteen.
Reds scrumhalf Tate McDermott has been elevated to the starting side after a series of strong performances off the bench, partnering Noah Lolesio in the halves.
He is joined in the starting side by Len Ikitau and Darcy Swain and Rennie has opted to freshen up his back-row, headlined by the return of Lachie Swinton.
Swinton slots into blindside flanker alongside captain and Waratahs team-mate Michael Hooper.
In the backs, Daugunu replaces Tom Wright on the wing.
Jordan Uelese comes into the side, whilst Reece Hodge will also make his first appearance for the Wallabies this year via the bench.
The Wallabies host France at 10pm on Saturday.
Wallabies Squad List:
1. James Slipper
2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
3. Allan Alaalatoa
4. Darcy Swain
5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
6. Lachlan Swinton
7. Michael Hooper (c)
8. Isi Naisarani
9. Tate McDermott
10. Noah Lolesio
11. Marika Koroibete
12. Hunter Paisami
13. Len Ikitau
14. Filipo Daugunu
15. Tom Banks
Replacements
16. Jordan Uelese
17. Angus Bell
18. Taniela Tupou
19. Matt Philip
20. Rob Valetini
21. Jake Gordon
22. Matt To’omua
23. Reece Hodge