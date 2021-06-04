Naisarani returns to Wallabies squad

Rebels number 8 Isi Naisarani has been rewarded for his recent fine form in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman with a call up to join the Wallabies 38 men squad for the upcoming tests against France.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has included the 26-year-old former Ratu Kadavulevu School student in his side which contains 11 uncapped players with a further 14 players having played less than 10 tests.

Naisarani was not part of Rennie’s squad last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Other Fijians in the squad are Marika Koroibete, Filipo Daugunu and Rob Valetini while Serupepeli Uru misses out.

Suliasi Vunivalu fails to make the side due to a hamstring injury.

🇦🇺 Couldn’t think of a better way to announce your #Wallabies squad to take on France! #AUSvFRA Thanks to our friends at @StanSportAU and @WWOS! Get your tickets now: https://t.co/9biW2Gb6wj pic.twitter.com/UYrpNO62fm — Wallabies (@wallabies) June 13, 2021

Michael Hooper will once again captain the side after making his return from Japan.

The debutants include Brumbies duo Len Ikitau and Lachlan Lonergan along with Force hooker Feleti Kaitu’u and Rebels back-rower Rob Leota.

It also marks a return for Sitaleki Timani, with the Western Force veteran last played for Australia seven years ago.

In a statement, Rennie said they’ve picked this squad on form and on potential, and he knows the whole group is really excited to get stuck in and push their case for a Wallaby jersey against France.

Wallabies Squad:

Allan Alaalatoa,Tom Banks, Angus Bell, Filipo Daugunu, Pone Fa’amausili, Lalakai Foket, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge, Michael Hooper, Len Ikitau, Feleti Kaitu’u, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Rob Leota, Noah Lolesio, Lachlan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Fraser McReight, Andy Muirhead, Isi Naisarani, James O’Connor, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Hunter Paisami, Izaia Perese, Matt Philip, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Lachie Swinton, Sitaleki Timani, Matt To’omua, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Michael Wells, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Tom Wright