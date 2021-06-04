Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
WG Friendship Plaza granted permit to operate|Mothers and babies from CWM relocated|General Practitioners call on Fijians to get vaccinated|West tops COVID restriction breach arrests|GMR Foundation continues to distribute food packs|We need to keep up the tempo: Seruiratu|503 Fijians reemployed|LDS Church provides timely assistance|Ministry receives more PPEs|47 new cases, some under investigation to determine links|New daily testing record|Ministry may review decision on Nawaka|Recent death and illness not related to COVID-19 vaccine|We should be ready for re-opening of borders: PM|Nawaka families receive food rations|China provides further support|No extension of lockdown for Nawaka areas|Nawaka residents protest|Southern Division tops breach arrests|Police resources stretched|Informed choice on vaccination important: Raj |Australia applauds Fiji’s vaccination drive|Government continues to support young ones: Akbar|Defense Minister visits frontline workers|Extended lockdown will cripple Fiji says PM|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Naisarani returns to Wallabies squad

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 13, 2021 4:50 pm
From left: Isi Naisarani, Filipo Daugunu, and Marika Koroibete

Rebels number 8 Isi Naisarani has been rewarded for his recent fine form in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman with a call up to join the Wallabies 38 men squad for the upcoming tests against France.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has included the 26-year-old former Ratu Kadavulevu School student in his side which contains 11 uncapped players with a further 14 players having played less than 10 tests.

Naisarani was not part of Rennie’s squad last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Other Fijians in the squad are Marika Koroibete, Filipo Daugunu and Rob Valetini while Serupepeli Uru misses out.

Suliasi Vunivalu fails to make the side due to a hamstring injury.

Michael Hooper will once again captain the side after making his return from Japan.

The debutants include Brumbies duo Len Ikitau and Lachlan Lonergan along with Force hooker Feleti Kaitu’u and Rebels back-rower Rob Leota.

It also marks a return for Sitaleki Timani, with the Western Force veteran last played for Australia seven years ago.

In a statement, Rennie said they’ve picked this squad on form and on potential, and he knows the whole group is really excited to get stuck in and push their case for a Wallaby jersey against France.

Wallabies Squad:

Allan Alaalatoa,Tom Banks, Angus Bell, Filipo Daugunu, Pone Fa’amausili, Lalakai Foket, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge, Michael Hooper, Len Ikitau, Feleti Kaitu’u, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Rob Leota, Noah Lolesio, Lachlan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Fraser McReight, Andy Muirhead, Isi Naisarani, James O’Connor, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Hunter Paisami, Izaia Perese, Matt Philip, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Lachie Swinton, Sitaleki Timani, Matt To’omua, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Michael Wells, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Tom Wright

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.