Naisarani out, Koroibete and Lomani in

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 2, 2020 5:28 pm
Marika Koroibete,Isi Naisarani and Frank Lomani

Fiji born Wallabies number eight Isi Naisarani will miss the first round of Super Rugby AU for the Rebels in their clash against the Brumbies on Saturday.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student is out with a hamstring injury.

But the Fijian influence will not be missing from the Rebels lineup with Marika Koroibete starting on the wing and Frank Lomani to come off the bench.

Meanwhile, Tevita Kuridrani and Rob Valetini will start for the Brumbies.

The Brumbies host the Rebels at 9:15pm on Saturday.

Tomorrow the Reds meet the Waratahs at 9:05pm

