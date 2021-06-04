Naisarani bags two in Rebels loss

Fijian born Wallabies number eight Isi Naisarani bagged a double for the Rebels in a thrilling Super Rugby Trans-Tansam clash against the Chiefs.

But the Rebels gallant effort was not enough as the Chief ran riot in the second half to secure a 36-26 win at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney.

The Chiefs drew first blood in the 15th minute after winning a lineout with the forward pack driving onward finding winger Kaleb Trask diving for a try.

Article continues after advertisement

Anton Lienert-Brown scored back-to-back tries six minutes later to place the Chiefs on a 19-0 lead.

The Rebels found feet when they dominated the scrum, feeding the ball to big number eight Naisarani for his first try.

Stacey Ili narrowed the score-line to 19-12 following a chip and chase from Carter Gordon.

Both teams were locked at 19-all during the break when Naisarani barged over the try-line for his second.

It was all Chiefs in the second spell with replacement Chase Tiatia crossing over regaining their lead before Trask got his double.

Andrew Kellaway answered back for the Rebels scoring their only points in the second half.

Replacement winger Tiatia got his double in the 55th minute, enough to bag the win.