Naiqama works with local players

Former Fiji Bati Captain Wes Naiqama will be working with the Fiji National Rugby League under their Elite Player program.

The 32-year-old made his Fiji debut in 2006 and was named in the Fiji Bati squad for the 2008 Rugby League World Cup.

Naiqama was named vice-captain for Fiji’s 2013 Rugby League World Cup campaign.

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says since the Ron Massey has been suspended, Naiqama will be working with the players who are on the Elite Player list.

“Wes Naiqama will do the HPU, the Elite player training for all out players that are on the Elite player list. So he is currently in the country and will undertake the Elite player training for the time that the cup is suspended.”

Natabe adds they will also be looking to select players from the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Competition to be part of the Kaiviti Silktails.