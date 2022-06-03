Naiqama shifts to centre

Fiji Bati captain Kevin Naiqama will start at centre in Sunday’s match against Raiders.

Coach Trent Robinson has made a few positional changes with Joseph Manu shifting to fullback to cover for James Tedesco and Naiqama moving to centre.

Naiqama could swap with Billy Smith on game day, who is named on the wing.

With Lindsay Collins in the Queensland Maroons camp, Siosiua Taukeiaho moves to prop and Sitili Tupouniua comes into the starting side

Meanwhile, Joseph Suaalii is expected to play despite picking up a head knock and joining the Blues squad this week.

The Roosters will take on the Raidesr at 6.05pm on Sunday.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

Tonight, the Panthers host Bulldogs at 9:55pm.