Naiqama out to earn her first test for Wallaroos

New South Wales Waratahs player Sera Naiqama has stepped out of the shadows of her NRL star older brothers and is slowly making a name for herself in Rugby union.

The TV show host and commentator has been part of the Wallaroos setup wince 2019 and has her eyes set on earning a spot to the 2021 World Cup.

For year’s she lived in the shadows of her elder brothers Kevin and Waisele, both Fiji Bati reps.

Naiqama says now she’s out to write her own story.

“I am really grateful for all that because it has allowed me to create a name for myself. I think When I was growing up I was always used to, Oh that’s Wes and Kevin’s little sister. Now people notice me as Sera Naiqama.”

Naiqama says she still has unfinished business, and that is to earn her first test cap for the Wallaroos.

“Every 15s girl that has played representative football wants to play, one for the Wallaroos but then two that’s the pinnacle for our sport, for the 7s girls it’s the Olympics and for the 15s girls it’s the World Cup because in my heart of hearts I know you have unfinished business.”

Coaching is also on the list of the Nabuna, Koro native’s agenda, but for now she is focused on rugby and her career as a TV pundit.