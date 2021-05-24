Naiqama on the wing again for Roosters

Fiji Bati captain Kevin Naiqama gets his second start of the season for the Roosters this week.

Naiqama featured for the first time last weekend on the wing and scored a try against the Cowboys.

He’s back in round five this week on the run-on side and will don the number five jersey.

Roosters take on the Broncos on Friday at 9.55pm.

Tonight the Saifiti brothers and the Knights face Sea Eagles at 9.50pm.

FBC Sports will air the Sharks vs Wests Tigers match live on Sunday at 6.05pm.