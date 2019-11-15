Naiqama new head coach for Silktails

Former Fiji Bati Captain Wes Naiqama is the new head coach of the Kaiviti Silktails.

The 32-year-old who debuted for Fiji in 2006 and was named in the Fiji Bati squad for the 2008 Rugby League World Cup, is now ready to try his hands on the coaching job.

Apart from coaching duties, Fiji National Rugby League General Manager Stephen McLellan says Wes Naiqama will also head the Rugby League Higher Performance Unit.

“He is the coach of the Kaiviti Silktails. It was listed the other day that he is heading up the higher performance unit which essentially he is for this period. But Wes will be coaching the Kaiviti Silktails moving forward.”

The FNRL is expected to make an announcement later in the week on the National Elite Development Program that Naiqama will be a part of.