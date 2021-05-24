Naiqama calls on Fijian players in NRL to commit to Bati

Fiji captain Kevin Naiqama has called on the likes of Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Tariq Sims, Daniel and Jacob Saifiti to commit to the Bati for the World Cup.

Naiqama has welcomed the challenge of meeting Australia in the opening World Cup game.

The 33-year-old Roosters player reflected on the growth in the number of Fijian stars in the NRL ahead of this weekend’s Multi-Cultural Round.

He says growing up, Petero Civoniceva and Lote Tuqiri were the only two Fijian big names in the NRL but numbers continue to grow with the likes of Viliame Kikau and Maika Sivo amongst others.

Naiqama adds if he can get everyone to play in a full-strength Fiji squad, there is no doubt Fiji can have a real good chance at the World Cup.

Fiji have qualified for the semi-finals at the last three World Cups in 2008, 2013 and 2017 but were beaten by Australia on each occasion.

The Bati will meet the Kangaroos at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on October 15.

Meanwhile, the Naiqama’s Roosters faces Rabbitohs on Friday at 9.05 pm.

FBC Sports will air the Raiders and Titans match LIVE on Saturday at 8:30 pm.